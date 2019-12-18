nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

