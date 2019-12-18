Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.50 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $744.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 510,702 shares valued at $2,678,207. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

