Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $15.13 or 0.00226748 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $6,128.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00049379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,579 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

