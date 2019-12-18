Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 603,738 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,571,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

ONTX has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $121,692.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 833,315 shares of company stock valued at $182,503. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

