Oppenheimer Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Market Perform

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

