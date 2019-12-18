Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 129000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $65.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

