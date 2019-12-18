Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

