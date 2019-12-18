Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVID. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

