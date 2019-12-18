Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

