Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $229.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $199.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.46.

NYSE PH opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,238.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,824 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 302,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

