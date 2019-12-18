Patricia A. Bender Buys 5,000 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Director Patricia A. Bender purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRAN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 557,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Francesca’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 172,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

