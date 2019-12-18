Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $127,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,352 shares in the company, valued at $935,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

