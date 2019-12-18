Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after buying an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,676,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 15,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 181,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.