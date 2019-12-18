PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $55,675.00 and $79,809.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.