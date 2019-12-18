PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.36. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

