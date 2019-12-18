Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Receives C$55.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.13. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.15 and a 12 month high of C$50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

