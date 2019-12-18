Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.25.

Shares of PPL opened at C$48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.15 and a 1 year high of C$50.65.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

