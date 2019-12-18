Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDL. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

