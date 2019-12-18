Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Petrofac earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

