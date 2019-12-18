Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UG. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.39 ($29.53).

Shares of EPA UG opened at €22.36 ($26.00) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.88.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

