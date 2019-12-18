PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, 87,520 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 133,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PING AN INS GRP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

