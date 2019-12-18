Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,628,154. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

