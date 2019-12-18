Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 38.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pluralsight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after buying an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.