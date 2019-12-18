Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

