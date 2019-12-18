Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 7,500 Shares

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PII opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,613.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

