Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.49. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$23.35 and a 52 week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.