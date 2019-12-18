Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 222,362 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 185,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

