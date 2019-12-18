Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given $4.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Precipio an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Precipio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Precipio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precipio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precipio stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Precipio has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $10.80.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precipio (PRPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.