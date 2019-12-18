Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PMOIY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.04.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

