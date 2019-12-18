Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 219380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $48.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Promis Neurosciences Inc will post -0.0616216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

