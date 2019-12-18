Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 120500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

