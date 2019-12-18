Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPX. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,467,000 after purchasing an additional 535,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.