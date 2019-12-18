Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NBL opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

