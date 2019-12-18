QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $167,674.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Huobi. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $167,674.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Huobi, EXX, IDEX, GOPAX, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

