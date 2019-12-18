Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher Sells 450 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QLYS stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

