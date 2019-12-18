QuickX Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $300,694.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.06274073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027735 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002581 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

