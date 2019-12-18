Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Quorum Health stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Quorum Health has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 372,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quorum Health by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

