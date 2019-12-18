RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

