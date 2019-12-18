Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Shares of Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) rose 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

