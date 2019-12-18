Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 822,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 669,264 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Republic Services by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 598,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

