Research Analysts Set Expectations for Barclays PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BCS stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

