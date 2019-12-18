Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,270 ($69.32).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,378.38 ($57.60).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,469.50 ($58.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,214.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,354.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

