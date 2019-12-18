Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of RIO opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

