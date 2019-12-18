Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Reaches $207,103.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a total market capitalization of $207,103.00 and $163.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,178,033 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

