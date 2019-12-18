Robert I. Blum Sells 6,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CYTK opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,327 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

