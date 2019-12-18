Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $375.00.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $353.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,285. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,307,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

