Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 240 ($3.16).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBS. HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.31.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

