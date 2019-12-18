Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $14,152.00 and $4.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,589.54 or 1.89600016 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026600 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,008,962 coins and its circulating supply is 60,822,998 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.