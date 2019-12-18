Sanofi (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €89.50 ($104.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €89.50 ($104.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Sanofi was given a new €89.50 ($104.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA SAN opened at €90.06 ($104.72) on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €84.24 and a 200 day moving average of €79.50.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

