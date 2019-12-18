SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

SAP opened at €119.78 ($139.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.00 and its 200 day moving average is €114.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

